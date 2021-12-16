The Miami Dolphins have placed rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the COVID reserve list, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Dolphins are placing rookie standout WR Jaylen Waddle on COVID IR, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 16, 2021

Dolphins' running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Phillip Lindsay were placed on the COVID list on Monday.

Waddle leads all rookie receivers with 86 receptions in 13 games. The 23-year-old has compiled 849 yards and four touchdowns, trailing only Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase among rookies. Miami selected Waddle sixth overall out of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft.