6m ago
Dolphins QB Tagovailoa out vs. Texans
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Dolphins game versus the Houston Texans according to Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week with a finger and rib injury.
The 23-year-old went through his pre-game routine but was deemed unable to play. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.
Tagovailoa has thrown for 1040 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season.