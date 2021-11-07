Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Dolphins game versus the Houston Texans according to Ian Rapoport.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week with a finger and rib injury.

Source: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, limited this week with rib and finger injuries, is out today vs. the #Texans. He went through his pregame routine and couldn’t go. Jacoby Brissett will start. Tua is the backup. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

The 23-year-old went through his pre-game routine but was deemed unable to play. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 1040 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season.