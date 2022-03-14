The Miami Dolphins are keeping Emmanuel Ogbah in the fold ahead of free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for the 28-year-old defensive end, says that the team and Ogbah have agreed to a four-year, $65 million deal with $32 million in guarantees.

Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah have reached agreement on a 4-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Ogbah spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins.

In 17 games last season, Ogbah recorded 41 tackles, 24 quarterback hits and 9.0 sacks.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, Ogbah heads into his seventh NFL season.

For his career, he has 237 tackles, seven forced fumbles and 36.0 sacks in 83 games with the Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.