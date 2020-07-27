CORAL GABLES, Fla. — If Miami has a football season, D’Eriq King will be the Hurricanes’ starting quarterback.

The Hurricanes made the announcement Monday that King, a redshirt senior transfer from Houston, will be the first-string quarterback when — or if — the season begins. Miami coach Manny Diaz made the decision public on the first day of the team’s second summer workout session.

"D’Eriq’s hard work both on and off the field has earned him the starting quarterback position," Diaz said. "His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetings and summer activities. We’re excited to see him lead this offense and I know his teammates are excited as well."

For now, Miami is scheduled to begin the season Sept. 5 at Temple. That date is in doubt, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it will have on college football schedules.

King transferred to Miami in January. He played in four games for Houston last season before announcing that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020.

King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston — a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

King was recently named to the 2020 watch lists for both the Davey O’Brien Award, honoring the nation’s top quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.