Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley and designated player Pablo Piatti are both in full team training ahead of the season, having recovered from their long-term injuries.

Bradley has been out since last November, recovering from surgery after sustaining an ankle injury in the MLS Cup. Piatti meanwhile, had been recovering from a hamstring injury sustained late in training camp in February before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season.

Both players were in action during the squad's first full scrimmage Wednesday, and Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney said he expects both players to be available when the season restarts with the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando next month.