WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian centre Michael Couture.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound native of Burnaby, B.C. will return for his sixth season with Winnipeg.

The Bombers selected Couture in the second round, No. 10 overall, in the 2016 CFL draft out of Simon Fraser. He has appeared in 86 career regular-season games and helped Winnipeg win consecutive Grey Cups.

Couture became the team’s starting centre in 2019. Last season he was named to CFL Players’ Association's all-star team.

