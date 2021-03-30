WINNIPEG — Michael McNiven made 35 saves as the Laval Rocket downed the Manitoba Moose 3-1 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Joseph Blandisi, Michael Pezzetta and Corey Schueneman supplied the goals for the Rocket (15-4-2), who are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Cole Perfetti scored for the Moose (8-10-2), who are on a three-game slide.

Mikhail Berdin stopped 18-of-20 shots for Manitoba.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.