Michael Misa, 15, goes first overall in OHL Draft

The Saginaw Spirit selected 15-year-old forward Michael Misa on Thursday with the first pick in Ontario Hockey League draft.

Hockey Canada granted exceptional status to Misa earlier this month to enter the draft a year early.

Misa, 15, is fresh off winning the OHL Cup with the Mississauga Senators U16 AAA where he earned OHL Cup MVP after a 20-point performance, breaking the previous record set by Connor McDavid in 2012.

The exceptional status rule was created in 2005, allowing players to apply to play in the CHL a year early. A panel of officials from Hockey Canada evaluate each application.

The five players that received exceptional-player status in the OHL are John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Sean Day and Shane Wright. Joe Veleno is the only player in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League history to be granted the distinction while Connor Bedard is the only player in the Western Hockey League to earn exceptional status.

The Oakville, Ont., native is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.