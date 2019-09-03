Michael Owen's autobiography has sparked a feud over Twitter with fellow England legend Alan Shearer, who took offence to the way in which Owen characterized Newcastle United in Reboot - My Life, My Time.

In the book, Owen considers his transfer to Toon from Real Madrid in 2005 a mistake.

"My move to Newcastle was one I really regret – I should have followed my gut instincts from the start," Owen wrote, with portions of the book being serialized in a UK tabloid. "I didn’t want to go there – my heart was still set on a return to Liverpool...Liverpool couldn’t match Newcastle’s offer. From a career perspective, there was no doubt in my mind that a move to the North East was a downward step."

Owen would spend four seasons at St. James' Park, scoring 30 times in 79 total appearances, before joining Manchester United on a free in 2009 following Newcastle's relegation with Shearer as caretaker manager.

In response to the revelation, Magpies all-time leading scorer Shearer tweeted out am interview clip of Owen from BT Sport last year in which he claimed he couldn't wait to retire while at Toon.

"Yes, Michael, we thought that also, whilst on £120K a week," Shearer wrote.

Owen fired back by questioning Shearer's loyalty to the club.

"Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out, mate," Owen tweeted. "I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out."

In the book, Owen admits that he and Shearer had a falling out after Newcastle's relegation, noting that he felt like a "scapegoat" for the team's failure.

"Alan Shearer and I still haven't talked this out face to face and that's a shame because, as I've said many, many times, we were very good friends," Owen wrote.

Owen's book is released on Thursday.