WINNIPEG — Michael Spacek put away the eventual winner as the Manitoba Moose held on for a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday in American Hockey League play.

Johnathan Kovacevic and Kristian Reichel also scored for Manitoba (16-18-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Skyler McKenzie had two assists.

Mikhail Berdin made 30 saves for the win, including nine in the third period.

Tyler Sikura and Philip Holm supplied the offence for Rockford (17-13-1), while Collin Delia stopped 21 shots.

Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.