The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday that the team has signed American defensive back Michael Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, 25, played in 14 games over two seasons with East Carolina University (2018-19). During his time as a Pirate, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound Lawrenceville, GA., native recorded 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

Before transferring to ECU, Witherspoon began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (2016-18), where he played in 23 games in two seasons.