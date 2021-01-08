Jim Harbaugh is staying in Ann Arbor.

The University of Michigan announced on Friday that it reached an agreement on a contract extension with Harbaugh that runs through the 2025 football season. The new deal is a four-year extension with revised financial terms effective Jan. 11, 2021

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news of the parties reaching an extension.

Michigan, which has been coached by Harbaugh for the past six seasons, struggled during their truncated 2020 season, going 2-4.

The 57-year-old Toledo, OH native came to the Wolverines in 2015 after four seasons in the NFL as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers with whom he reached Super Bowl in 2013.

At Michigan, Harbaugh has posted an overall mark of 49-22 with a 1-3 record in bowl games. Harbaugh's Michigan teams have yet to defeat archrivals Ohio State, going 0-5.

Prior to heading to the NFL with the Niners, Harbaugh spent three seasons at San Diego and four with Stanford. His overall collegiate record is 107-49 over 13 seasons.

Harbaugh spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a player after being taken in the first round of the 1986 NFL Draft. The Palo Alto, CA native appeared in 177 career games (140 starts) with the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers.

Harbaugh's brother, John, is in his 13th season as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.