Michigan Mock: Button has Power to Sabres; Beniers to Seattle, Johnson a Canuck

With the Draft Lottery complete, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button predicts the first 15 picks of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Button's Post-Lottery Mock Draft

By Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting

With the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres take Owen Power. The Michigan blueliner, whose style is comparable to Lightning star blueliner Victor Hedman, it the ultimate 'S' man. That's 'S' for superb sense, strong skills and superior size. At 6-foot-6 and over 200 pounds, he's capable of controlling the game in all of its essential and critical areas. The perfect complement to defenceman Rasmus Dahlin.

Matty Beniers, going second overall to the Seattle Kraken, delivers a game that is rooted in speed, skill and determination and finds ways to contribute regardless of the challenges or obstacles. 

Rounding out the Top 3, the Anaheim Ducks select forward Dylan Guenther. Comparable to Washington’s T.J. Oshie, Guenther is a balanced offensive player who can make plays and score equally well. The Edmonton Oil King is smart and able to create advantages for himself and the team.

At No. 5, the Columbus Blue Jackets take Simon Edvinsson, who – fittingly – reminds me of Columbus defenceman Seth Jones. Edvinsson shows an incredible ease to his game that is rooted in exceptional skating. Think big – a big player who can play the big minutes to meet the big demands.

At ninth overall, Vancouver picks Michigan's Kent Johnson, who is reminiscent of centre Elias Pettersson. Johnson has creativity, imagination and deception along with very good skills that give him the ability to be productive in many different ways.

The Senators select Mason McTavish 10th overall, as he’s a solid two-way centre with a scoring touch, competitive fire and physical edge.

Cole Sillinger brings a great sense and feel for the game with a highly competitive approach and that makes him a great fit for the Calgary Flames at No. 12. He also finds ways to contribute in all situations and is very hard to deter.

Check out the rest of our first Mock Draft below.

 

The Top 15

Buffalo Sabres
1. Owen Power

Defence | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'6 | 213 lbs. | Nov. 22, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • 3
    3
  • PTS
    16
Craig's NHL Comparable: Victor Hedman
Seattle Kraken
2. Matthew Beniers

Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Nov. 5, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    24
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    24
Craig's NHL Comparable: Bo Horvat
Anaheim Ducks
3. Dylan Guenther

Right Wing | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Apr. 10, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    12
  • G
    12
  • PTS
    24
Craig's NHL Comparable: T.J. Oshie
New Jersey Devils
4. Brandt Clarke

Defence | Barrie (OHL) | 6'2 | 185 lbs. | Feb. 9, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Nove Zamky - SVK)

  • GP
    26
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    15
Craig's NHL Comparable: John Klingberg
Columbus Blue Jackets
5. Simon Edvinsson

Defence | Frolunda (SHL) | 6'4 1/2 | 198 lbs. | Feb. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    10
  • G
    0
  • PTS
    1
Craig's NHL Comparable: Seth Jones
Detroit Red Wings
6. Jesper Wallstedt

Goaltender | Lulea (SHL) | 6'3 | 214 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    22
  • GAA
    2.23
  • SV%
    .908
Craig's NHL Comparable: Ryan Miller
San Jose Sharks
7. William Eklund

Left Wing | Djurgardens (SHL) | 5'9 3/4 | 176 lbs. | Oct. 12, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    40
  • G
    11
  • PTS
    23
Craig's NHL Comparable: Sebastian Aho
Los Angeles Kings
8. Luke Hughes

Defence | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'2 | 184 lbs. | Sept. 9, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    38
  • G
    6
  • PTS
    34
Craig's NHL Comparable: Morgan Rielly
Vancouver Canucks
9. Kent Johnson

Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 | 167 lbs. | Oct. 18, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    27
Craig's NHL Comparable: Elias Pettersson
Ottawa Senators logo
10. Mason McTavish

Centre | Peterborough (OHL) | 6'1 | 207 lbs. | Jan. 30, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)

  • GP
    13
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    11
Craig's NHL Comparable: Ryan O'Reilly
Chicago Blackhawks
11. Matthew Coronato

Right Wing | Chicago (USHL) | 5'10 1/4 | 183 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2004

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    51
  • G
    48
  • PTS
    85
Craig's NHL Comparable: Alex DeBrincat
Calgary Flames
12. Cole Sillinger

Centre/Left Wing | Sioux Falls (USHL) | 6'0 | 197 lbs. | May 16, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    31
  • G
    24
  • PTS
    46
Craig's NHL Comparable: Logan Couture
Philadelphia Flyers
13. Zachary L'Heureux

Left Wing | Halifax (QMJHL) | 5'11 | 196 lbs. | May 15, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    33
  • G
    19
  • PTS
    39
Craig's NHL Comparable: Brad Marchand
Dallas Stars Logo
14. Brennan Othmann

Left Wing | Flint (OHL) | 6'0 | 175 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)

  • GP
    34
  • G
    7
  • PTS
    16
Craig's NHL Comparable: Gabriel Landeskog
New York Rangers
15. Chad Lucius

Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'1 | 185 lbs. | May 2, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    12
  • G
    13
  • PTS
    18
Craig's NHL Comparable: Brock Nelson
The Arizona Coyotes, who had the 11th-best odds in the lottery, were stripped of their first-round pick after the team was found to have violated the league's Combine Testing Policy and is not included.