Michigan Mock: Button has Power to Sabres; Beniers to Seattle, Johnson a Canuck

By Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting

With the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres take Owen Power. The Michigan blueliner, whose style is comparable to Lightning star blueliner Victor Hedman, it the ultimate 'S' man. That's 'S' for superb sense, strong skills and superior size. At 6-foot-6 and over 200 pounds, he's capable of controlling the game in all of its essential and critical areas. The perfect complement to defenceman Rasmus Dahlin.

Matty Beniers, going second overall to the Seattle Kraken, delivers a game that is rooted in speed, skill and determination and finds ways to contribute regardless of the challenges or obstacles.

Rounding out the Top 3, the Anaheim Ducks select forward Dylan Guenther. Comparable to Washington’s T.J. Oshie, Guenther is a balanced offensive player who can make plays and score equally well. The Edmonton Oil King is smart and able to create advantages for himself and the team.

At No. 5, the Columbus Blue Jackets take Simon Edvinsson, who – fittingly – reminds me of Columbus defenceman Seth Jones. Edvinsson shows an incredible ease to his game that is rooted in exceptional skating. Think big – a big player who can play the big minutes to meet the big demands.

At ninth overall, Vancouver picks Michigan's Kent Johnson, who is reminiscent of centre Elias Pettersson. Johnson has creativity, imagination and deception along with very good skills that give him the ability to be productive in many different ways.

The Senators select Mason McTavish 10th overall, as he’s a solid two-way centre with a scoring touch, competitive fire and physical edge.

Cole Sillinger brings a great sense and feel for the game with a highly competitive approach and that makes him a great fit for the Calgary Flames at No. 12. He also finds ways to contribute in all situations and is very hard to deter.

