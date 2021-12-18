VANCOUVER — Mike Messenger scored his second goal of the game 3:22 into the fourth quarter and the Saskatchewan Rush held on for a 10-9 victory over the Vancouver Warriors Friday night in the National Lacrosse League.

Mark Matthews had a hat trick for the Rush (1-2), which scored six unanswered goals in the second quarter and won its first game of the season.

Kyle Rubisch, Mike Mallory, Jeff Cornwall, Ryan Keenan and Holden Garlent also scored for Saskatchewan, which for got 34 saves from Adam Shute. Keenan and Robert Church chipped in with three assists apiece.

Keegan Bal led the way for Vancouver (2-1) with four goals and two assists. Mitch Jones had three goals and two assists, and Matthew Dinsdale rounded out the offence with two goals and two assists.

Alex Buque made 35 stops in defeat.

Messenger put Saskatchewan ahead 10-7 early in the fourth quarter before Bal responded with goals at 9:22 and 10:16 for Vancouver.

The Rush were 0 for 3 on the power play while the Warriors converted both their opportunities with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.