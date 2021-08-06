Reilly questionable to play vs. Roughriders

Mike Reilly did not get the start under centre for the BC Lions in their Week 1 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Reilly is questionable to play Friday night due to an undisclosed reason, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Rourke got the start in Reilly's absence.

