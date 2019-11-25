After benching quarterback for Devlin Hodges in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win on Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he's currently undecided on who will start at QB next Sunday for the team.

"Just felt like our offence needed a spark," Tomlin told reporters following Sunday's game. "Mason [Rudolph] wasn't doing enough. [Hodges] came in and provided us a spark, made a couple plays. We'll see what next week holds, next week.

"I like the contributions of [Hodges], I like his readiness. I appreciate the efforts of [Rudolph], and I also appreciate the support of [Rudolph] after we made the change.

Rudolph was pulled early in the third quarter with the Steelers trailing the winless Bengals 7-3. The second-year pivot completed eight of his 16 pass attempts for just 85 yards and had an interception before being removed the game. Hodges, who signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in the off-season, finished five-of-11 for 118 yards and also threw a touchdown.

The 6-5 Steelers currently sit in the AFC's final wild card spot with just five games remaining in the regular season. They face the 5-6 Cleveland Browns, who have won three straight games, next Sunday.