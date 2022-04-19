Mike Weir is returning to the Presidents Cup this fall.

International Team captain Trevor Immelman has named the Brights Grove, Ont., native an assistant captain for the 2022 edition set to get underway on Sept. 19 from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Mike Weir named as captain's assistant for the upcoming Presidents Cup, joining K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, and Camilo Villegas. They will assist captain Trevor Immelman. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) April 19, 2022

This will be the third successive Presidents Cup in which the 51-year-old Weir has served as a non-playing assistant captain. He will be joined by K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas.

The Presidents Cup is biennial match play event pitting 12 top American golfers against 12 golfers from the rest of the world outside of Europe since its inception in 1994. The event is played in off years from the Ryder Cup. The US has won all but two Presidents Cups with the International Team winning in 1998 and the two teams tying in 2003.

An eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and the first left-handed golfer to win the Masters in 2003, Weir has taken part in five Presidents Cups as a player.

Two other Canadians who have played in the Presidents Cup with Weyburn, Sask.’s Graham DeLaet taking part in 2013 and Moose Jaw, Sask.’s Adam Hadwin participating in 2017 and 2019.

Davis Love III will serve as the U.S. team captain.