Weir in second after first round at Shaw Charity Classic

CALGARY — Billy Mayfair had a hot start with six birdies in his first 10 holes on his way to carding a round of 8-under 62 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Friday.

Mayfair, 55, who recently moved from Arizona to Oklahoma, started his first round of the Shaw Charity Classic on the back nine and had a chance to tie the course record of 61, but wasn’t able to sink a lengthy birdie putt on the par-3 ninth hole.

Mayfair finished with eight birdies and no bogeys during his round on the par 70, 7,086-yard layout to put him one shot ahead of Canadian fan favourite Mike Weir heading into the second day of action of the 54-hole event that concludes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Weir made his debut at the Shaw Charity Classic in fine fashion.

The 51-year-old from Brights Grove, Ont., carded a tidy 7-under 63 to put him alone in second spot. The 2003 Masters champion and winner of seven other PGA Tour events was 4 under after his front nine before draining a birdie on the 10th hole and an eagle on the 11th. He then finished his round with seven straight pars.

Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member and former Calgary resident Stephen Ames finished in a tie for third spot at 6 under, along with Doug Barron and Steve Flesch. Ken Duke and Brandt Jobe both shot rounds of 65 and are tied for sixth place overall.

The 65-player field also featured two other Canadians.

David Morland IV, originally from Aurora, Ont., and Dennis Hendershott, of Brantford, Ont., both carded rounds of 2-under 68 and are in a logjam of 11 players — including Germany’s Bernhard Langer — who are tied for 21st spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.