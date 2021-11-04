How does the Aaron Rodgers situation affect the Packers going forward?

New York Jets quarterback Mike White left Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts because of an apparent injury and is questionable to return.

White appeared to be in discomfort on the sideline favouring his right hand/wrist. It was not immediately clear how White sustained the injury.

Veteran Josh Johnson replaced White under centre for New York's first series in the second quarter.

Prior to his departure, White was 7-of-11 for 95 yards and a touchdown thrown to Elijah Moore late in the first quarter.

White is making his second start for the Jets in place of an injured Zach Wilson.