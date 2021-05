Canada's Milos Raonic has pulled out of this year's Rome Masters.

Raonic, who is not playing at the Madrid Open, has not played on a clay court this season.

Ranked No. 19 in the world, the 30-year-old last played in Miami where he lost in three sets in the Round of 16 to Hubert Hurkacz.

The Rome Masters are set to be held from May 8-16.