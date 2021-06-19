Raonic pulls out of Wimbledon with calf injury

Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a calf injury.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., announced his decision Saturday in a post on Instagram.

The world No. 18 wrote that he was "sad and hurt" about not being able to compete at the storied tennis event at the end of the month.

"It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year," Raonic wrote to his 357,000 followers. "I was working hard preparing many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day I hurt my calf. I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor set back.

"Therefore I won't be ready for Wimbledon. I will be working hard to get back as soon as possible."

Raonic also withdrew from the French Open three weeks ago, before the tournament got underway.

The Canadian was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2016, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets.

Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.