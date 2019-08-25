Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open, his team confirmed.

Breaking news from New York:



Milos Raonic’s team has confirmed that he has withdrawn from the 2019 US Open — Mark Roe (@MarkRoeTv) August 25, 2019

This is the second time in three years that Raonic has pulled out of the US Open.

Milos has now been sidelined for four of the last nine grand slams due to injury.

Raonic's 2019 Grand Slam campaign got off to a nice start when he mae the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. But an injury in late March forced him to miss nearly three months before he returned for the Mercedes Cup.

Healthy once again the Canadian won three matches at Wimbledon before bowing out in the Round of 16 to GuIdo Pella.

But since early July he has struggled and has won just two matches since.

More to come.