According to TSN Winnipeg reporter Darrin Bauming, defensive back Marcus Sayles is set to sign a contract with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Sayles confirmed the deal to Bauming, and added that bonus money is included.

The Blue Bombers released the defensive back on Wednesday to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Sayles spent the last two seasons with the Blue Bombers. He played in all 18 games last season where he was named to the West division All-Star team. He recorded six interceptions and two touchdowns.