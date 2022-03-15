The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Tyson Jost from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for centre Nico Sturm.

The #mnwild has acquired forward Tyson Jost (pronounced JOHST) from the @Avalanche in exchange for forward Nico Sturm. Jost has recorded 14 points (6-8=14) in 59 games this season with the Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/AQLYDZmBfA — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 15, 2022

Jost has six goals and 14 points in 59 games with the Avalanche this season.

Selected 10th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has 45 goals and 103 points in 321 career games -- all with Colorado. He is signed at cap hit of $2 million through 2023, when he is scheduled to be a restricted free agent.

Sturm has nine goals and 17 points in 53 games this season with the Wild. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of just $725,000 this season.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and posted 17 points in 50 games last year, his first full NHL season.

The trade clears just under $1.3 million in cap space for the Avalanche, who acquired defenceman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.