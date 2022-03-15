55m ago
Wild acquire F Jost from Avalanche for Sturm
The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Tyson Jost from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for centre Nico Sturm.
TSN.ca Staff
Jost has six goals and 14 points in 59 games with the Avalanche this season.
Selected 10th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has 45 goals and 103 points in 321 career games -- all with Colorado. He is signed at cap hit of $2 million through 2023, when he is scheduled to be a restricted free agent.
Sturm has nine goals and 17 points in 53 games this season with the Wild. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of just $725,000 this season.
The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and posted 17 points in 50 games last year, his first full NHL season.
The trade clears just under $1.3 million in cap space for the Avalanche, who acquired defenceman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.