University of Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced on Tuesday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Bateman is the second high-profile collegiate player to go this route, with Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley having made a similar announcement last week.

Bateman, who registered 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions in 2019, was scheduled to head into his junior season at Minnesota. By declaring for the NFL draft, he would forgo his two years of remaining eligibility.

The Big Ten Conference, which Minnesota competes in, will reportedly release its pandemic-revised schedule of games on Tuesday. Several of the other Power Five conferences have already released their schedules for the 2020 season.