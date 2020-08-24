Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United, according to his agent.

Mino Raiola told Sky Sports that he expects contract extension talks to begin soon between the club and the 27-year-old France midfielder.

"Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they want to extend his contract," he said. "He is at the centre of an important project, they will not accept any bid for him this summer."

Pogba just completed his fourth season in his United return since a £89.3 million move from Juventus in 2016. While he had appeared in only eight matches prior to the Premier League's pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic due to an ankle injury, Pogba starred in his return to the side and quickly developed chemistry with Bruno Fernandes at the heart of the Red Devils' midfield. United finished third in the league and will return to the Champions League next season after a one-year absence.

Pogba currently has one year remaining on his current deal.

"We will negotiate for an extension very calmly, without stress," Raiola said. "We will continue our talks."

United begins its 2020-2021 Premier League campaign on Sept. 19 against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.