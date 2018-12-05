Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was impressive in his workout with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday, sources told TSN's Davis Sanchez.

Mitchell workout out in front of more than 20 Vikings coaches and staff including head coach Mike Zimmer. The 2018 CFL Most Outstanding Player through exclusively to Ottawa Redblacks receiver Diontae Spencer, who was also working out for the team.

Spencer, who also returned kicks for the Redblacks, was impressive in return drills, according to Sanchez. Spencer was named a CFL All-Star on special teams Tuesday.

Redblacks linebacker Chris Ackie also worked out for the Vikings Wednesday and impressed the evaluators on hand, according to Sanchez.

Wednesday was the first known workout for Mitchell, who capped his impressive 2018 season by being named Grey Cup MVP in the Stampeders' win over the Redblacks in the 106th Grey Cup. Both Spencer and Ackie have drawn NFL interest in previous seasons.