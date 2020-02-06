Must See: An eye for an eye

The feud between Cody and MJF reached new heights and Jon Moxley got a little payback on the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite Wednesday night.

Cody was forced to complete one of the conditions of MJF agreeing to face him in the ring and allow his former friend to give him 10 lashes.

After requesting that Cody hand over his own belt, MJF preceded to lash the executive vice-president of AEW. A few of the heels came out from the back and a few of Cody’s family members also came to the ring, but all of the lashes were eventually delivered.

MJF even managed to get one more shot in below the belt, before eventually escaping through the crowd as the show went off the air.

Moxley faced Ortiz in a one-on-one match to kick off the show and with the other members of the Inner Circle in and around the ring, the number one contender overcame the tag team specialist to earn the victory.

After Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift to earn the pin over Ortiz, he was attacked from behind by his partner Santana.

Though he appeared to be at a disadvantage, Moxley pulled out a pair of car keys and hit Santana in the eye with them as a payback for an Inner Circle attack a few weeks ago.

Problems continued for the AEW tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page as they joined up with the Young Bucks to face The Butcher and The Blade along with The Lucha Bros in an eight-man tag team match.

Page refused to tag either of the Young Bucks into the match, eventually leading Pentagon to hit him with a driver and earn the victory for his team.

The four members of The Elite argued after the match.

Yuka Sakazaki earned a costly victory over Dr. Britt Baker that might end with her having to visit the dentist for repairs.

After the match, Baker hit Sakazaki with the ring bell and then delivered a stomp to the back of her head with her mouth on the ring ropes, knocking out some of her teeth.

Baker then applied the lockjaw to her bloodied opponent.

SCU and Kip Sabian also earned victories at the Huntsville, Alabama event.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday, Feb. 12 on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from H.E.B. Center in Austin, Texas.