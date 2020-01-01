What's On TSN

NBA on TSN: Knicks vs. Clippers Now on TSN2

NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Seahawks vs. Eagles Now on TSN and CTV Two

ATP Cup - Day 4: Croatia vs. Poland Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

ATP Cup - Day 4: South Africa vs. Chile Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App