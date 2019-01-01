{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • atp
  • wta
  • epl
  • ucl
  • pga
  • lpga
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • atp
  • wta
  • epl
  • ucl
  • pga
  • lpga

What's On TSN

  • Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 4: Carey vs. Scheidegger

    Now on TSN1 and TSN3

  • NFL: US Thanksgiving Football – Bears vs. Lions

    Today at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT on TSN4, TSN5 and CTV Two

  • Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 5: Dunstone vs. Bottcher

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • NFL: US Thanksgiving Football – Bills vs. Cowboys

    Today at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN4, TSN5 and CTV Two

  • NFL: US Thanksgiving Football – Saints vs. Falcons

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4, TSN5 and CTV Two

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE