Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 4: Carey vs. Scheidegger Now on TSN1 and TSN3

NFL: US Thanksgiving Football – Bears vs. Lions Today at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT on TSN4, TSN5 and CTV Two

Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 5: Dunstone vs. Bottcher Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

NFL: US Thanksgiving Football – Bills vs. Cowboys Today at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN4, TSN5 and CTV Two