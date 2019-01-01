NCAA Hockey: Friendship Four – (13) Northeastern vs. New Hampshire Now on TSN2

Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 7 - Howard vs. Epping Today at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis - Final: Michigan vs. Gonzaga Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Ducks Available to viewers in the Jets region Today at 2:30PM CT on TSN3