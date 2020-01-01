NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500 Now on TSN1 and TSN3

NCAA Women's Basketball: Big 10 Championship Now on TSN2

NBA on TSN: Pacers vs. Mavericks Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

Tim Hortons Brier: Final Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4