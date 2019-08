Soccer on TSN

MLS Rivalry Week: Toronto FC vs. Impact Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4

MLS Rivalry Week: San Jose vs. Whitecaps FC Tonight at 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN4

MLS on TSN: Impact vs. Whitecaps FC Wed 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

CONCACAF League - Round of 16: C.D. Olimpia vs. Hamilton Thu 9:55PM ET / 6:55PM PT on TSN2