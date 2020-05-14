Major League Soccer has extended the small group and team training moratorium through, and including, Monday, June 1.

Major League Soccer Extends Small Group and Team Training Moratoriumhttps://t.co/PxwV3vfOtD pic.twitter.com/k5GX77bgWj — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) May 15, 2020

This means players and coaches will not have access to team facilities until June 1st at the earliest unless they require medical treatment or rehabilitation.

Here is the full statement released by MLS:

MLS players may continue to use outdoor team training fields for voluntary individual workouts, in compliance with local health authorities and government orders, that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.

MLS training facilities remain closed to all players with the exception of those requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residences.

While MLS players are expected to remain in each club's respective market, MLS will continue to review individual requests by players to relocate to another market by car, taking into account the totality of a player's situation.

MLS and its Clubs will continue to remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local health authorities on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available.