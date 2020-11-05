TORONTO – With playoff spots on the line, the 2020 MLS ON TSN regular season culminates with MLS DECISION DAY, airing live this Sunday, Nov. 8 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on TSN.

MLS DECISION DAY features all 26 MLS clubs in action, and as Canada’s exclusive English-language home of Major League Soccer, TSN is home to all three Canadian teams’ matches, as the Montreal Impact vie to clinch a playoff spot when they square off against D.C. United at 3 p.m. ET on TSN, Toronto FC look for the chance to capture their second Supporters’ Shield in club history as they take on the New York Red Bulls at 3 p.m. ET on TSN4, and the Vancouver Whitecaps face off in a heated contest against the LA Galaxy at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN.

MLS DECISION DAY is the final day of the MLS regular season, as the 14 Eastern Conference teams and 12 Western Conference teams hit the pitch to determine final playoff seeding.

New this year, teams advancing to the expanded MLS CUP PLAYOFFS will be determined by points earned on a per match basis, or points per game. Points per game will be used to determine the overall MLS standings and will determine playoff qualifiers, all leading up the start of the MLS CUP PLAYOFFS on TSN. The winner of the Eastern Conference will face off against the winner of the Western Conference for the coveted 2020 MLS CUP, live Saturday, Dec. 12 on TSN.