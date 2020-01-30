40m ago
MLS, players extend labour deal through Feb 7
The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer and its players are extending their collective bargaining agreement for a week through Feb. 7.
The league and the Major League Soccer Players Association issued a joint statement Thursday stating “the two groups have engaged in productive discussions and will continue to negotiate.”
The current five-year deal had been set to expire Friday night.
