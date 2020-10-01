The Colorado Rapids-Portland Timbers match set for Saturday at Providence Park in Portland has been postponed after two additional Rapids players and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer announced on Thursday.

The match has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 with a 10pm et start time.

The Rapids closed down their training facility as a precaution when positive tests had initially turned up on Sept. 24. The team has not trained since then and players and staff who have tested positive have gone into self-isolation. Those who have received negative tests remain in self-quaranting, adhering to MLS protocols.

The Timbers currently sit in second spot in the Western Conference, level on points with leaders Seattle Sounder, but with an inferior goal differential.

The Rapids are in fifth place, five point behind the Timbers.