Major League Soccer has revealed the schedule for the first phase of the return of the regular season in home markets which is set to resume on Aug. 12.

The revised schedule has each team playing an additional 18 regular-season games in a phased stage. The first phase will consist of most teams playing six matches against regional opponents through Sept. 14. FC Dallas and Nashville SC will play three additional games to make up for the ones missed after withdrawing from the MLS is Back tournament.

Due to travel restriction between Canada and the United States, schedules regarding the league's three Canadian clubs will be announced at a later date.

The regular season will end on Nov. 8 with Decision Day while the league aiming to release the rest of the schedule in early September.

The MLS is Back tournament wraps up on Aug. 11 with Orlando City SC and the Portland Timbers in the final.