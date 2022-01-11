Ben Bender was the first name off of the board during Tuesday's 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Expansion side Charlotte FC took the Maryland midfielder with their first ever selection and the first overall pick in this year's draft

A native of Baltimore, Bender was a unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2021 and named an All-Big Ten selection in both of his two seasons with the Terps.

Bender becomes the third Terps player to be taken with the top pick following Leo Cullen (Miami Fusion in 1998) and Maurice Edu (Toronto FC in 2007).

As for the three Canadian teams, TFC no longer has a pick in the first round. The Reds sent their selection, the third overall choice, along with forward Dom Dwyer to FC Dallas on Monday in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money in order to get out from under Dwyer's contract.

CF Montreal picks at No. 11, while the Vancouver Whitecaps hold the No. 16 overall selection.

