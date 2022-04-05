Egypt's sports minister says Mohamed Salah wishes to sign a new deal with Liverpool, despite him advising otherwise.

Salah, 29, has one more year left on his current contract.

"I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract," Ashraf Sobhi said.

Internationally, Salah is coming off of successive disappointments with the national side, having lost the African Cup of Nations final and then missing out on World Cup qualification, both on penalties and both to Senegal and Reds teammate Sadio Mane.

Salah is in his fifth season at Anfield following a £36.5 million move from Roma.

A Golden Boot winner twice already, Salah currently leads the Premier League in goals with 20 this season, six more than teammate Diogo Jota and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Liverpool is next in action later on Tuesday when they visit Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals tie. The second-place Reds are back in league play on Sunday when they travel to leaders Manchester City at the Etihad. City is one point ahead of Liverpool atop the table.