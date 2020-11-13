The Egyptian Football Association announced Friday that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19. He will immediately go into self-isolation.

🔴اصابة صلاح بفيروس كورونا .... ⬇️⬇️



ظهرت المسحة الطبية التي أجريت علي بعثة منتخبنا الوطني الاول لكرة القدم إصابة لاعبنا الدولي محمد صلاح نجم ليفربول بفيروس كورونا بعدما جاءت مسحته إيجابية..رغم انه لايعاني من اَي أعراض..فيما جاءت مسحه باقي أعضاء الفريق سلبية#EFA pic.twitter.com/9EVDIItFZf — EFA.eg (@EFA) November 13, 2020

The EFA said the following in a statement:

“The medical test conducted on the arrival of our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with coronavirus, after his test came positive, although is not suffering from any symptoms.

“All other members of the team were negative.”

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.