Why ESPN's Ryan Clark thinks the Eagles are worse off than we thought

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Seattle Seahawks football.

Whether it’s Russell Wilson making jaw-dropping throws to two of the best wide receivers in football, or their defence surrendering points at an unhealthy clip, every game seems to be an adventure.

This week, the 7-3 Seahawks travel to face the 3-6-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Seattle is fresh off a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Eagles lost by five to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

The Seahawks opened up as a 5.5-point favorite in this matchup, but that number has climbed to -6 or -6.5, depending on where you look.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Line: Seahawks -6.5

Total: 49

The Let Russ Cook Movement Continues

After throwing seven interceptions over a four-game stretch, Wilson played turnover-free football his last time out versus the Cards.

Wilson threw for a season-low 197 yards, but he did throw a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

Wilson is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the NFL lead in touchdown passes with 30, and has thrown for at least two scores in every game but one so far this season.

Highest % of completions resulting in a TD:



💥 Aaron Rodgers - 12.1%

💥 Russell Wilson - 11.7% pic.twitter.com/zgM25EQ60S — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 29, 2020

Wilson’s primary weapons, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, make up one of the league’s premier 1-2 receiving punches, and have hit pay dirt nine and eight times respectively.

Philadelphia has done an excellent job at limiting the passing games of opposing teams, ranking sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

However, it should be noted they’ve yet to face a challenge like this.

Now or Never For Wentz

Carson Wentz enters play in the midst of the worst season of his career and he is in serious danger of losing his starting job.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts took first-team reps in practice this week, and if Wentz can’t get the job done against this porous Seattle defence, it may be time to hand the keys over to his backup.

After yesterday's loss to the Browns, Carson Wentz leads the league in interceptions (14) and fumbles (9). pic.twitter.com/sL6i8FLQTF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2020

The Seahawks are giving up a league-worst 343.7 passing yards and 434.9 total yards per game, while only four teams have allowed more points per outing.

They did play much better in Week 11, limiting Arizona to 314 total yards, but Kyler Murray was clearly nursing a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Wentz has thrown a league-high 14 interceptions this season, and is completing just 58.2 per cent of his pass attempts.

He’s thrown for more than 258 yards just once since Week 1, and is Pro Football Focus’ 33rd highest graded quarterback among 40 qualifiers in 2020.

To make matters worse, starting right tackle Lane Johnson is the latest offensive lineman to succumb to injury in Philly, leaving the Eagles incredibly vulnerable up front.

The Verdict

This is a kitchen sink game for Wentz and Philadelphia.

The Eagles must throw everything they have at Seattle to preserve Wentz’s job and keep pace in a wide-open NFC East.

My understanding of math is very, very bad. But if I’m not mistaken, this Giants win means that even if Philly wins tomorrow night, Dallas will own sole possession of 4th place in the NFC East.



..... three days after they were playing for 1st 😭😭😭😂😂😂 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 29, 2020

Teams with their backs against the wall like this tend to exceed expectations, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Philly keeps this contest close.

It’s worth noting that Seattle has fared much worse on the road than at home this season. They’ve dropped three of five games away from home, failing to cover in three straight.

Pick: Eagles +6.5

Don’t Sleep on Reagor

Rookie Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor is fresh off the biggest game of his career, yet he’s being somewhat undervalued by oddsmakers.

they gon’ love me for my ambition. pic.twitter.com/uxB567gHUd — Reag (@jalenreagor) November 28, 2020

Reagor has seen 18 targets in three games since returning from injury, and played on 93 per cent of Philly’s offensive snaps last week.

Facing the league’s worst pass defence, Reagor is in line for increased production, which makes him a “buy” in many different formats.