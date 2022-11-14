Week 10 on the NFL calendar wraps up on Monday Night Football, as the undefeated Eagles host the Commanders.

Philadelphia has posted six wins of eight or more points already this season, and oddsmakers are expecting another lopsided victory tonight.

The Eagles are currently 10.5 point favorites, in a contest that features a total of 43.5. As of Monday morning, the spread betting action if essentially even, while the under is drawing slightly more money.

Teams: Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Line: Eagles -10.5

Total: 43.5

*Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia has covered in five of its eight games so far this season, with an average cover margin of 3.9 points. Washington meanwhile, enters play with a 4-4-1 record against the spread, and were blown out when these two teams met back in Week 3.

Philadelphia Eagles Betting Analysis

The Eagles raced out to a 24-0 first half lead in that matchup, before taking their foot off the gas and cruising to a 24-8 win.

Fast starts have been a common theme for Philly this season, as they average 20.1 points per game in the opening half. They’ve scored at least 14 points in the opening 30 minutes in all eight games, and sport a first half team total of 13.5 points tonight.

Jalen Hurts has the Eagles ranked second in points per game and fourth in total offence, and has been doing much of his damage with his arm lately.

After posting 50+ rushing yards and six rushing TD in Philly’s first four games, Hurts has three straight games of less than 28 rushing yards. He’s thrown for 683 yards and eight touchdowns during that stretch instead, and currently boasts the second shortest MVP odds behind Patrick Mahomes.

A.J. Brown has been feasting on opposing secondaries, hauling in four scores in his last two games, while Miles Sanders has picked up the slack on the ground, scoring in three straight games and exceeding 70 rushing yards in each of those contests.

The matchup against the Commanders is favorable, especially through the air. Washington ranks 25th per DVOA against the pass, and has surrendered the ninth most receiving yards to enemy pass catchers.

Washington Commanders Betting Analysis

While the Eagles offence is humming these days, the same cannot be said for Washington’s. The Commanders have exceeded 17 points just once in their last seven games, averaging only 14.6 points per game during that stretch.

Taylor Heinicke has been serviceable filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, but any team with him as their starter is likely going to struggle to score.

If nothing else, Heinicke does deserve credit for getting Terry McLaurin more involved. McLaurin was averaging just 61 receiving yards and 5.3 targets per outing with Wentz under centre. Since Heinicke took over the starting role, Washington’s number one receiver is up to 80.6 receiving yards and 8.3 targets per game.

The matchup for McLaurin and the entire Commanders passing game is a daunting one on MNF. The Eagles rank second per DVOA versus the pass, and yield the second fewest passing yards per game (177).

They rank top-5 in coverage per Pro Football Focus and ninth in pressure rate. When these two teams met earlier in the season, Philly sacked Wentz nine times and held him to a minuscule 13.7 QBR.

Best Bets

The Eagles are a horrific matchup for most NFC teams, but especially for the Commanders who struggled to create explosive plays with Heinicke under center.

Expect the Eagles to start fast in this contest, just like they have in every other game this season.

With Washington struggling to defend through the air, and Philly boasting a stacked group of receiving weapons, look for Hurts to once again rely on his arm to move the football.

One Eagles receiving option that appears to be undervalued in the player props market is Dallas Goedert. Philly’s tight end is fresh off a 100-yard receiving day, and has reached 60 receiving yards in six of eight games this season. On MNF, he currently boasts favorable +114 odds to reach just 50 receiving yards.

Picks: Eagles 1st Half Spread -6.5 (-125), Jalen Hurts Under 42.5 Rushing Yards (-113), Dallas Goedert 50+ Receiving Yards