NFC West rivals clash on Monday Night Football, in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game. The defending Super Bowl Champion LA Rams (2-1) travel to San Francisco to face the Niners (1-2), and the betting action has been completely one sided.

75% of the spread bets are backing the champs, as is 68% of the ATS money. Interestingly enough however, the line has moved in San Fran’s favour.

The 49ers opened up as 1-point favourites, but that number now sits at San Fran -1.5.

Teams: Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Line: 49ers -1.5

Total: 42.5

*Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Niners Need to Bounce Back

San Francisco is probably wondering how on earth they lost last week to Denver. The 49ers held the Broncos to 261 total yards and 11 points, two of which came from the Denver defence.

San Fran’s defence has been tremendous all season, which has helped cover up a woeful offence. The 49ers grade out as a top-three unit defensively per DVOA, and boast Pro Football Focus’ top coverage grade. They’ve racked up eight sacks already, and have generated the most pressure on opposing QB’s in the NFL.

Shoutout to the 49ers defense:



227 YPG allowed (2nd)

148.3 Passing YPG allowed (1st)

78.7 Rushing YPG allowed (4th)

12.3 PPG allowed (3rd) pic.twitter.com/qHo4MbPrY9 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 27, 2022

Offensively however, it’s been rough. They lost starting QB Trey Lance for the season, and have been forced to turn back to Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy G boasts a 27.1 QBR, one of the worst among starting quarterbacks.

The 49ers have been held to 10 points twice in three games so far, and rank 23rd on offence per DVOA.

Rams Off to Rocky Start

LA meanwhile, has strung together a pair of victories after getting embarrassed in the season opener versus Buffalo.

They held serve at home versus Atlanta before going on the road to beat Arizona, but neither win was all that convincing.

Cooper Kupp continues to be the most reliable receiver in football with 28 catches and 3 TD, but the rest of the offence has struggled.

Matthew Stafford has already thrown five interceptions. Given that he threw six picks in three games versus San Francisco last season, you might want to fire up Over 0.5 INTs for Stafford on FanDuel Sportsbook for this divisional clash.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception on 2.7% of his passes in 2021. Matthew Stafford threw an interception on 2.8% of his.



Through the first three games of 2022, Stafford has thrown an interception on 4.9% of his attempts. — Jack Hammer (@JackHammer_NFL) September 30, 2022

LA is averaging just 20 points per game through three weeks, and grade out as the 19th best offence per DVOA.

Defensively, after opening with uninspiring efforts against the Bills and Falcons, LA clamped down on the Cardinals in Week 3. They limited Kyler Murray and Co. to only 12 points, holding them to 3.3 yards per carry and 6-for-18 on third downs.

Stopping the run will be front and center for the Rams on Monday, as only two teams rush the ball more frequently than the Niners.

Best Bets

The 49ers covered in all three matchups against LA last season, with two of the games falling below the total. This matchup leans low scoring as well, and I’m looking to fade all the Rams support we mentioned at the top and back San Francisco.

The Niners boast the superior defense and gave Stafford loads of trouble last season. Also working against Stafford is the strength of LA’s offensive line. That unit ranks bottom-11 per PFF in pass protection, and is likely to be exploited by San Fran’s fierce front seven.

Garoppolo may be off to a rough start, but historically he’s dominated the Rams. Garoppolo is 6-1 all-time versus LA, the most wins he has versus any NFL franchise.

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (-110), Matthew Stafford Over 0.5 Interceptions (-130)