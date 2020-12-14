The Baltimore Ravens have never lost to the Cleveland Browns in prime time.

In order to keep their playoff hopes from fading any further, Lamar Jackson and company will need to keep it that way when they visit Cleveland for an AFC North showdown on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens got a little help in the AFC wild-card race when the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins both lost on Sunday.

Baltimore, which is 6-0 all-time against the Browns in prime time, can move into a tie with the Dolphins for the final wild-card spot with a win.

Here is a closer look at what to expect tonight on TSN.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Spread: Baltimore -3

Total: 46

A Must-Win For Baltimore

Despite being on the outside looking in, the Ravens enter Monday night with a 68 per cent chance to make the playoffs, per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

That number would rise to 84 per cent with a win. With a loss, it would drop to 37 per cent.

The difference in those percentages highlights the importance of this game, especially considering a remaining schedule that features the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore snapped a three-game slide with a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

While they’ll face a much tougher test tonight, there are some positives they can build off of from that win.

Most importantly, quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy and coming off one of his best performances of the season.

The Ravens will also have their full complement of running backs healthy and available.

Baltimore averaged 7.9 yards per carry while rushing for 294 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Dallas.

Jackson and company put up 34 points in that win – their highest scoring output since putting up 38 in a win over the Browns in Week 1.

With the forecast calling for heavy winds in the area around FirstEnergy Stadium, it will be absolutely crucial for the Ravens to run the ball efficiently and avoid having to put too much pressure on Jackson to win this game with his arm.

Setting The Tone On Defence

In addition to running the ball efficiently on offence, it will be on the Baltimore defence to slow down one of the league’s most talented running back tandems in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Ravens were gashed for 138 yards on 5.1 yards per carry in the first meeting between these teams.

Considering the weather forecast as well as Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski’s commitment to the run game, there is no doubt that this matchup will be decided on the ground.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off his best game of the year after throwing for 334 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.

However, with heavy winds expected tonight, it will be difficult for either quarterback to consistently push the ball downfield.

Outlook

This game opened as essentially a pick’em last week, but with so much action on the Ravens the number climbed all the way to Baltimore -3.5 at some spots before settling at -3.

While the Browns are off to an excellent start at 9-3, it’s also important to keep in mind they have a minus-15 point differential.

That’s the worst point differential of any team with at least nine wins through 12 games in NFL history, per Elias.

The Ravens have won eight of the past 10 meetings between these teams, including a lopsided victory back in Week 1.

While I think Baltimore should have the edge again in this one, I’m a little concerned about the conditions.

With both teams relying heavily on their rushing attack and potentially limited in terms of their ability to hit big plays through the air because of the heavy winds, I’ll lean towards the under as the play tonight.

Pick: Under 46