The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that the team has acquired veteran defensive lineman Michael Moore from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for offensive lineman Tony Washington and running back Martese Jackson.

Moore, 28, played in 11 games with the Elks last season, recording 19 defensive tackles and two sacks. In 48 career games with the Elks and Ottawa Redblacks, Moore has registered 69 defensive tackles, 17 sacks and one forced fumble.

"Michael is a player we like a lot," says Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "He is able to put pressure on opposing offences, and he will not back down from anyone. He will bring a lot of intensity to the field."

Washington, 35, has played 129 career CFL games with the Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Calgary Stampeders, and Edmonton.

Jackson, played six games in Edmonton during the 2018 season.