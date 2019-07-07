1h ago
Als agree to terms with Canadian LB Ackie
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Alouettes have agreed to terms on a contract with Canadian linebacker Chris Ackie, According to TSN Radio 690 Montreal's Joey Alfier.
As Alfieri notes, Ackie's deal comes following injuries to team linebackers Bo Lokombo (ribs) and Glenn Love (knee).
The 27-year-old native of Cambridge split last season between the Alouettes and the Redblacks after being traded to Ottawa at the deadline. Ackie registered 88 tackles, 1.0 sack and two interceptions over a combined 16 games with both clubs.
The Wilfrid Laurier product has amassed 116 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 2 interceptions over 55 career CFL games.