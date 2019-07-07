The Montreal Alouettes have agreed to terms on a contract with Canadian linebacker Chris Ackie, According to TSN Radio 690 Montreal's Joey Alfier.

According to a source close to Chris Ackie, I’m told he’s agreed to terms on a contract with the #Alouettes https://t.co/b9K0xGVA2K #TSN690 — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) July 7, 2019

Ackie was drafted by the #Alouettes and traded to the Redblacks at last year’s trade deadline for a second-round pick. Marcel Desjardins told me at Winter Meetings that Ackie had a clause in his contract that forced his team to release him on Dec. 1, 2018 and that’s what happened — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) July 7, 2019

Ackie’s been waiting at home for injuries to strike. The #Alouettes have lost 2 WILL linebackers to injury since the start of the year. Bo Lokombo (ribs) and Glenn Love (knee) so made sense to bring him back at this point — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) July 7, 2019

As Alfieri notes, Ackie's deal comes following injuries to team linebackers Bo Lokombo (ribs) and Glenn Love (knee).

The 27-year-old native of Cambridge split last season between the Alouettes and the Redblacks after being traded to Ottawa at the deadline. Ackie registered 88 tackles, 1.0 sack and two interceptions over a combined 16 games with both clubs.

The Wilfrid Laurier product has amassed 116 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 2 interceptions over 55 career CFL games.