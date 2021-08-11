Sewell on ex-teammate Harris: 'You hit him one time, he starts folding'

'Lot of young hungry guys, everyone has something to prove': Sewell on his new teammates

New Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Almondo Sewell may have provided bulletin board material for the Edmonton Elks on Wednesday as he gets set to face his former team.

Sewell took aim at Elks quarterback Trevor Harris ahead of the Alouettes' opening game of the season in Edmonton Saturday.

"You hit him one time, he starts folding. We'll see if it's the old Trevor," Sewell said.

Sewell, who spent the past nine seasons with Edmonton before joining the Alouettes this year, had 35 tackles and eight sacks last season.

The Elks are looking to bounce back from their Week 1 16-12 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, in which Harris was sacked three times and threw three interceptions. Harris finished with 33 completions for 333 yards and no touchdowns.