The Montreal Alouettes cancelled practice on Wednesday due to multiple players having the flu.

The Als say the players with the flu are not suffering from COVID-19 and should be available for Thursday's walkthrough ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Montreal, who posted a 7-7 record last season before being eliminated by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the divisional round, kick off the 2022 CFL season on June 9 when they take on the Stampeders in Calgary.