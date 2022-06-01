2h ago
Alouettes cancel practice after multiple players get flu
The Montreal Alouettes cancelled practice on Wednesday due to multiple players having the flu. The Als say the players with the flu are not suffering from COVID-19.
TSN.ca Staff
The Als say the players with the flu are not suffering from COVID-19 and should be available for Thursday's walkthrough ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Montreal, who posted a 7-7 record last season before being eliminated by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the divisional round, kick off the 2022 CFL season on June 9 when they take on the Stampeders in Calgary.