Lalji: No formal contract talks between Harris, Blue Bombers; Could they part ways?

The Montreal Alouettes have signed veteran quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year contract, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The 32-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording 674 passing yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions over six games in 2021.

Davis has played 88 games over six seasons win the Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in his CFL career, tallying 3,640 yards in the air with 11 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.